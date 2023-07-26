Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nico Hoerner (.408 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) against the White Sox.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner has an OPS of .730, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .397 this season.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 110th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 68 of 92 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in seven games this year (7.6%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|41
|.298
|AVG
|.257
|.355
|OBP
|.305
|.423
|SLG
|.366
|15
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|34
|RBI
|21
|25/15
|K/BB
|29/11
|13
|SB
|9
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 21st of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (6.18), 55th in WHIP (1.443), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.