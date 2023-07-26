Miguel Cabrera -- hitting .300 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on July 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .249 with 10 doubles, a home run and 23 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 13 games this season (22.8%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 games this season (19.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 28 .261 AVG .236 .343 OBP .317 .359 SLG .281 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 9 RBI 6 24/12 K/BB 17/11 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings