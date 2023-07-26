Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
- In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 20.8% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 23 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.299
|.314
|OBP
|.344
|.328
|SLG
|.456
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|14
|22/14
|K/BB
|34/9
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.48 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval (5-7 with a 4.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, July 19 against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.26, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.