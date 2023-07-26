The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .268 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

In 58.4% of his games this season (45 of 77), Vierling has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.7%) he recorded more than one.

In six games this season, he has hit a home run (7.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 20.8% of his games this year, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 77 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .232 AVG .299 .314 OBP .344 .328 SLG .456 8 XBH 11 2 HR 5 12 RBI 14 22/14 K/BB 34/9 3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings