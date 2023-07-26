Ian Happ -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Chicago White Sox, with Lance Lynn on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the White Sox.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .370 this season while batting .246 with 68 walks and 44 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 118th in the league in slugging.

Happ is batting .250 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Happ has picked up a hit in 60.2% of his 98 games this season, with multiple hits in 22.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has driven home a run in 25 games this year (25.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 32 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .233 AVG .259 .353 OBP .388 .361 SLG .406 14 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 56/33 K/BB 48/35 4 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings