As they try for the series sweep, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (49-51) will clash with the Chicago White Sox (41-61) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, July 26. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to win. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lance Lynn - CHW (6-9, 6.18 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.09 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cubs and White Sox matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 34 times and won 19, or 55.9%, of those games.

The White Sox have gone 20-17 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter (54.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

The White Sox have not been favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games.

In their last 10 matchups, the White Sox and their opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Cubs have come away with a win 19 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Chicago has a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Ian Happ 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1000 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.