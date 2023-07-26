Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Chicago Cubs and starter Marcus Stroman on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cubs vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 113 home runs.

The Cubs rank 16th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 486 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Cubs rank 20th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

The Cubs have an 8.4 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

The Cubs have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.11) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.274 as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Stroman (10-7) will make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

He has 15 quality starts in 21 chances this season.

In 21 starts this season, Stroman has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Cardinals L 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Steven Matz 7/21/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Justin Steele Jack Flaherty 7/22/2023 Cardinals W 8-6 Home Michael Fulmer Miles Mikolas 7/23/2023 Cardinals W 7-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jordan Montgomery 7/25/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Michael Kopech 7/26/2023 White Sox - Away Marcus Stroman Lance Lynn 7/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Miles Mikolas 7/28/2023 Cardinals - Away - Jordan Montgomery 7/29/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 7/30/2023 Cardinals - Away Kyle Hendricks Steven Matz 7/31/2023 Reds - Home Marcus Stroman Andrew Abbott

