Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. White Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Cody Bellinger (hitting .385 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Lance Lynn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .314.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 51 of 69 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 29 games this year (42.0%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (59.4%), including 12 games with multiple runs (17.4%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|31
|.315
|AVG
|.314
|.365
|OBP
|.361
|.559
|SLG
|.517
|19
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|19
|26/11
|K/BB
|24/11
|6
|SB
|6
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.61 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (143 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (6-9) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 6.18 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (6.18), 55th in WHIP (1.443), and sixth in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
