On Wednesday, July 26 at 1:00 AM ET, Japan and Costa Rica square off in Group C at the 2023 Women's World Cup, after defeating Zambia and losing to Spain, respectively, in their tournament openers.

In this group-stage match, Japan is -2353 to win and Costa Rica is +3633, with the draw at +1350. This match has an over/under of 3.5 goals. The under is available at -117, and the over is -114.

Japan vs. Costa Rica Game Info

Japan vs. Costa Rica World Cup Betting Insights

The teams average five goals per game combined, 1.5 more than this match's total.

Opponents of these teams average three goals per game combined, 0.5 fewer than this match's total.

Japan has been a moneyline favorite just one other time so far this tournament, and won.

Japan has never played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -2353 or shorter.

Costa Rica lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Costa Rica has played as an underdog of +3633 or more once this tournament and lost that game.

Japan World Cup Stats

Mina Tanaka has delivered one goal and one assist for Japan in Women's World Cup.

Jun Endo has tallied one goal and one assist in one game for Japan in Women's World Cup.

In Women's World Cup, Hinata Miyazawa has played in one match for Japan, scoring two goals with zero assists.

Aoba Fujino has tallied one assist for Japan in Women's World Cup without scoring a goal.

Japan vs. Costa Rica Recent Performance

In 2022, Japan was 4-2-3 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 4-0-3 (+11 goal differential).

Japan's last game was a victory, 5-0 over Zambia, taking 24 shots and outshooting by 24.

In 2022, Costa Rica was 2-1-7 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -10. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 1-1-2 (-2 goal differential).

Last time out on July 21 versus Spain, Costa Rica endured a 3-0 loss, and was outshot 35 to one.

Melissa Herrera led Costa Rica with one shot.

Japan Roster

Name Age Number Club Ayaka Yamashita 27 1 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Risa Shimizu 27 2 West Ham United FC Women (England) Moeka Minami 24 3 AS Roma (Italy) Saki Kumagai 32 4 AS Roma (Italy) Shiori Miyake 27 5 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hina Sugita 26 6 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Hinata Miyazawa 23 7 Mynavi Sendai Ladies (Japan) Hikaru Naomoto 29 8 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Riko Ueki 23 9 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Fuka Nagano 24 10 Liverpool LFC (England) Mina Tanaka 29 11 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Hana Takahashi 23 12 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Jun Endo 23 13 Angel City FC (United States) Yui Hasegawa 26 14 Manchester City WFC (England) Aoba Fujino 19 15 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Honoka Hayashi 25 16 West Ham United FC Women (England) Kiko Seike 26 17 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Momoko Tanaka 23 18 Tokyo Verdy Beleza (Japan) Miyabi Moriya 26 19 INAC Kobe Leonessa (Japan) Maika Hamano 19 20 Hammarby IF (Sweden) Chika Hirao 26 21 Albirex Niigata (Japan) Remina Chiba 24 22 JEF United Ichihara Chiba (Japan) Rion Ishikawa 20 23 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan)

Costa Rica Roster

Name Age Number Club Genesis Perez 18 1 University of Central Florida (United States) Gabriela Guillen 31 2 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Maria Coto 25 3 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Mariana Benavides 28 4 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Valeria Del Campo 23 5 - Carol Sanchez 37 6 - Melissa Herrera 26 7 - Mariela Campos 32 8 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Maria Salas 21 9 - Gloriana Villalobos 23 10 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Raquel Rodriguez 29 11 Portland Thorns FC (United States) Maria Paula Elizondo 24 12 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Emilie Valenciano 26 13 - Priscilla Chinchilla 22 14 Glasgow City LFC (Scotland) Cristin Granados 33 15 Sporting FC (Costa Rica) Katherine Alvarado 32 16 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Sofia Varela 25 17 Club Santos Laguna (Mexico) Priscilla Tapia 32 18 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Alexandra Pinell 20 19 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Fabiola Villalobos 25 20 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Sheika Scott 16 21 Alajuelense (Costa Rica) Catalina Estrada 24 22 Saprissa FF (Costa Rica) Daniela Solera 26 23 Sporting FC (Costa Rica)

