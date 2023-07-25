On Tuesday, Zack Short (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .204.

In 40.0% of his games this year (22 of 55), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Short has had an RBI in 12 games this year (21.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 21 .238 AVG .151 .293 OBP .250 .405 SLG .245 6 XBH 3 4 HR 1 17 RBI 5 22/7 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings