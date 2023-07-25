On Tuesday, Zack Short (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Giants.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

  • Short has four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .204.
  • In 40.0% of his games this year (22 of 55), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (9.1%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Short has had an RBI in 12 games this year (21.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 10 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 21
.238 AVG .151
.293 OBP .250
.405 SLG .245
6 XBH 3
4 HR 1
17 RBI 5
22/7 K/BB 16/7
1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • The Angels rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Canning (6-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .240 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.