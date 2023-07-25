Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (.382 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Twins.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .255 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Grandal will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 with one homer during his last outings.
- In 52.4% of his games this year (43 of 82), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (22.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 82 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.8%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has an RBI in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 23.2% of his games this season (19 of 82), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|45
|.241
|AVG
|.265
|.305
|OBP
|.335
|.370
|SLG
|.406
|8
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|22
|24/8
|K/BB
|40/16
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
