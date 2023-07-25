Player prop betting options for Nico Hoerner, Luis Robert and others are available in the Chicago Cubs-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Robert Stats

Robert has 102 hits with 25 doubles, 28 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .270/.323/.558 so far this season.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 1 at Twins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has 102 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 33 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.351/.377 on the season.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .217 with a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Jul. 21 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jul. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for his 12th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 11 chances this season.

In 11 starts this season, Hendricks has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Jul. 19 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 106 hits with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.329/.387 on the season.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 82 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .319/.369/.549 so far this season.

Bellinger brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .436 with two doubles, five home runs, two walks and 15 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

