Tuesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (48-51) and the Chicago White Sox (41-60) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (3-4) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-8).

White Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The White Sox have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (33.3%) in those contests.

This year, the White Sox have won 18 of 57 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The White Sox score the 23rd-most runs in baseball (423 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 24th-ranked ERA (4.60) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule