Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cubs - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Twins.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple and 17 walks.
- Anderson is batting .350 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 59.2% of his games this season (45 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).
- In 76 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- In 16 games this year, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 24 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|44
|.208
|AVG
|.263
|.231
|OBP
|.313
|.248
|SLG
|.306
|4
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|10
|27/4
|K/BB
|41/13
|2
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
