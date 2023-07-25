Player prop betting options for Spencer Torkelson, Shohei Ohtani and others are available in the Detroit Tigers-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Comerica Park on Tuesday, starting at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Eduardo Rodríguez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Rodríguez Stats

The Tigers will hand the ball to Eduardo Rodriguez (6-5) for his 15th start of the season.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals Jul. 19 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 at Mariners Jul. 14 5.0 3 2 2 7 2 vs. Athletics Jul. 5 4.0 6 5 5 7 0 vs. White Sox May. 28 6.0 5 1 1 6 2 at Royals May. 23 5.0 8 4 2 9 2

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI (87 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .233/.309/.414 on the season.

Torkelson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 24 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 15 walks and 46 RBI (83 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a .226/.262/.337 slash line so far this season.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 112 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs, 60 walks and 77 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .302/.398/.674 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 23 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 85 hits with 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .251/.335/.408 on the year.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

