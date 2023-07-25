The Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani hit the field at Comerica Park against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -125 +105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have a 10-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.8% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Detroit has gone 7-6 (53.8%).

The Tigers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-45-4).

The Tigers have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-27 24-27 18-26 28-28 37-39 9-15

