On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Giants.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 87 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .414, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this season (60 of 98), with multiple hits 23 times (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 41 games this season (41.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .225 AVG .240 .317 OBP .301 .360 SLG .464 15 XBH 22 4 HR 11 19 RBI 35 51/22 K/BB 49/18 1 SB 1

