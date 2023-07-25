The Chicago Sky (9-13) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (21-2) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday, July 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Sky are coming off of a 90-75 win against the Storm in their last game on Saturday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal 3 2 0.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Ankle 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and The U

ESPN3 and The U Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky Player Leaders

Courtney Williams paces the Sky at 5.9 assists per contest, while also putting up 6.3 rebounds and 9 points. She is fifth in the league in assists.

Alanna Smith leads the Sky at 7 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 9.6 points.

Kahleah Copper is tops on the Sky at 17.8 points per game, while also putting up 1.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey posts 14.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.2% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in WNBA).

Elizabeth Williams puts up 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, she puts up 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fourth in WNBA).

Sky vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total -

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sky or Aces with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.