The WNBA slate on Tuesday will see Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-15) hosting Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (6-16) at Crypto.com Arena, with the matchup beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Los Angeles fell short of victory by a final score of 98-84 versus Dallas. The Sparks were led by Dearica Hamby's 18 points and Ogwumike's 16 points. Led by Victoria Vivians with 16 points and four steals last time out, Indiana lost 101-83 versus New York.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sparks vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sparks (-160 to win)

Sparks (-160 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+135 to win)

Fever (+135 to win) What's the spread?: Sparks (-3.5)

Sparks (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Fever Season Stats

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league on offense (82.2 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (86.2 points conceded).

In 2023, Indiana is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.0 per game) and second-best in rebounds allowed (33.2).

The Fever are second-worst in the league in assists (18.4 per game) in 2023.

In terms of turnovers, Indiana is seventh in the WNBA in committing them (13.6 per game). It is third-worst in forcing them (12.6 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). They are ranked eighth in 3-point percentage at 32.8%.

In 2023 Indiana is second-worst in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Fever Home/Away Splits

At home the Fever are not as good offensively, scoring 81.8 points per game, compared to 82.4 away. But they are better defensively, allowing 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 87.9 away.

At home, Indiana pulls down 36.9 rebounds per game, 3.0 more than on the road (33.9). It gives up 34.5 rebounds per game at home, 2.1 more than away (32.4).

At home the Fever are averaging 18.6 assists per game, 0.3 more than on the road (18.3).

This year Indiana is committing more turnovers at home (14.1 per game) than away (13.3). But it is also forcing more at home (13.0) than on the road (12.4).

This season the Fever are sinking fewer 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (6.9). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.5%) than on the road (35.1%).

This year Indiana is allowing fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (9.2). The team also concedes a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (39.3%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have won five, or 31.2%, of the 16 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Fever have entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and are 2-8 in those contests.

Against the spread, Indiana is 13-8-0 this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, Indiana is 9-3 against the spread.

The Fever have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.