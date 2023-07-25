The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.295 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson leads Chicago in total hits (88) this season while batting .264 with 28 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 55th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Swanson has gotten a hit in 53 of 85 games this season (62.4%), with more than one hit on 25 occasions (29.4%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (11.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .286 AVG .241 .349 OBP .348 .434 SLG .392 15 XBH 13 5 HR 5 24 RBI 14 41/16 K/BB 45/24 1 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings