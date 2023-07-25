Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (48-51) and Chicago White Sox (41-60) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on July 25.

The probable pitchers are Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for the Cubs and Michael Kopech (4-8) for the White Sox.

Cubs vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI

Cubs vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

This season, the Cubs have been favored 48 times and won 27, or 56.2%, of those games.

This season, the Cubs have won 27 of their 48 games, or 56.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs rank 11th in the league with 479 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule