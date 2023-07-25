The Chicago White Sox (41-60) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (48-51), at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Cubs will look to Kyle Hendricks (3-4) against the White Sox and Michael Kopech (4-8).

Cubs vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (3-4, 3.52 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (4-8, 4.29 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-4) to the mound for his 12th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.52 ERA this season with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.4 walks per nine across 11 games.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 11 starts this season, Hendricks has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

The White Sox are sending Kopech (4-8) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-8 with a 4.29 ERA and 102 strikeouts over 92 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.29, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .213 against him.

Kopech is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Kopech is trying to record his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

