Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox play Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a two-game series.

The White Sox are listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (-110). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Cubs vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been underdogs in 47 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those contests.

The Cubs have a record of 19-28, a 40.4% win rate, when they're set as the underdog by -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 52 of 99 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-26 21-25 22-25 26-26 30-38 18-13

