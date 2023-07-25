The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger and his .872 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) against the Cardinals.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .319.

Bellinger will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with two homers in his last games.

Bellinger has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (51 of 68), with multiple hits 23 times (33.8%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (19.1%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (41.2%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 60.3% of his games this year (41 of 68), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 30 .315 AVG .325 .365 OBP .375 .559 SLG .535 19 XBH 11 8 HR 6 26 RBI 18 26/11 K/BB 22/11 6 SB 6

White Sox Pitching Rankings