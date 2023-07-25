Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox play the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 18 against the Mets) he went 1-for-5 with an RBI.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is batting .244 with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks.

In 64 of 93 games this season (68.8%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 93), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.7% of his games this season, Vaughn has notched at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 48 .248 AVG .239 .330 OBP .303 .473 SLG .378 19 XBH 18 9 HR 3 25 RBI 29 30/14 K/BB 48/14 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings