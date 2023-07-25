Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while batting .209.

Baddoo has picked up a hit in 27 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 60 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .211 AVG .207 .268 OBP .352 .311 SLG .333 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 7 RBI 12 23/7 K/BB 24/20 2 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings