Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Angels - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on July 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while batting .209.
- Baddoo has picked up a hit in 27 of 60 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 60 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.7%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 60 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|29
|.211
|AVG
|.207
|.268
|OBP
|.352
|.311
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|23/7
|K/BB
|24/20
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Canning gets the start for the Angels, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, July 18 against the New York Yankees, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
