Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Giants - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Giants Starter: Ross Stripling
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (15 of 66), with two or more RBI three times (4.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.241
|AVG
|.233
|.261
|OBP
|.282
|.429
|SLG
|.398
|12
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|11
|25/3
|K/BB
|17/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 107 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Stripling (0-3) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.92 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.92, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.
