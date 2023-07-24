Andy Ibanez -- hitting .290 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Ross Stripling on the mound, on July 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Ross Stripling

Ross Stripling TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.

Ibanez has had a hit in 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this year (15 of 66), with two or more RBI three times (4.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.1%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 31 .241 AVG .233 .261 OBP .282 .429 SLG .398 12 XBH 11 4 HR 3 8 RBI 11 25/3 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 0

Giants Pitching Rankings