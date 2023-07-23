The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry and his .471 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Padres.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit with an OBP of .324 this season while batting .248 with 30 walks and 41 runs scored.

McKinstry has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this season (56 of 90), with multiple hits 12 times (13.3%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (7.8%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

McKinstry has had an RBI in 17 games this season (18.9%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 42.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 47 .262 AVG .236 .349 OBP .301 .408 SLG .358 11 XBH 10 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 26/17 K/BB 38/13 6 SB 6

