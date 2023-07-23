Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (batting .290 in his past 10 games, with two triples, two walks and six RBI), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.
- Gomes has gotten a hit in 40 of 64 games this year (62.5%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (15.6%).
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 25 games this season (39.1%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this year (23 of 64), with two or more runs five times (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.284
|AVG
|.240
|.325
|OBP
|.284
|.450
|SLG
|.380
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|22/6
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (6-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.14 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 101 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.