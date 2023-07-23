Andrew Benintendi and Alex Kirilloff will hit the field when the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins meet on Sunday at Target Field.

White Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 110 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 419 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.370 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (6-6) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Giolito has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Mets L 11-10 Away Lucas Giolito Carlos Carrasco 7/19/2023 Mets L 5-1 Away Touki Toussaint Justin Verlander 7/20/2023 Mets W 6-2 Away Michael Kopech José Quintana 7/21/2023 Twins L 9-4 Away Lance Lynn Joe Ryan 7/22/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Sonny Gray 7/23/2023 Twins - Away Lucas Giolito Bailey Ober 7/25/2023 Cubs - Home Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 7/26/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Kopech Marcus Stroman 7/27/2023 Guardians - Home Lance Lynn Tanner Bibee 7/28/2023 Guardians - Home Dylan Cease - 7/29/2023 Guardians - Home Lucas Giolito Logan Allen

