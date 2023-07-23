Sunday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (52-48) against the Chicago White Sox (41-59) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM on July 23.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (6-4) for the Twins and Lucas Giolito (6-6) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

White Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those matchups).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (33.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (419 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox have pitched to a 4.62 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

White Sox Schedule