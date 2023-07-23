Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Trey Mancini (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 20 walks.
- Mancini has gotten a hit in 40 of 74 games this season (54.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (14.9%).
- He has gone deep in 5.4% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Mancini has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this season (18 of 74), with more than one RBI five times (6.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 23 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.264
|AVG
|.204
|.333
|OBP
|.263
|.388
|SLG
|.282
|9
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|41/12
|K/BB
|34/8
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3).
