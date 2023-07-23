You can wager on player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Spencer Torkelson and others on the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers prior to their matchup at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday at Comerica Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 83 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .226/.303/.403 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Royals Jul. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals Jul. 18 3-for-5 2 2 5 10 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 30 walks and 23 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .248/.324/.381 on the season.

McKinstry brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with a triple, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Jul. 20 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Royals Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jul. 18 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson, Zach McKinstry or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (9-2) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 16th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jul. 18 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 9 6.0 3 0 0 7 0 vs. Angels Jul. 4 7.0 3 1 1 11 1 at Pirates Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 23 7.0 6 1 1 7 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Alex Faedo's player props with BetMGM.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Soto Stats

Soto has 24 doubles, 19 home runs, 93 walks and 60 RBI (91 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .268/.422/.506 slash line so far this season.

Soto has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and nine RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0 at Tigers Jul. 21 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 6 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.