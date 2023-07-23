The San Diego Padres (48-51), who are trying to secure the series sweep, will square off with the Detroit Tigers (44-54) on Sunday, July 23 at Comerica Park, with Joe Musgrove starting for the Padres and Alex Faedo toeing the rubber for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

The Padres are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+195). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for the contest.

Tigers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (9-2, 3.16 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 71 times this season and won 38, or 53.5%, of those games.

The Padres have gone 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 32 times (40.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 4-8 when favored by +195 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

