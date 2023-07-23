Manny Machado and Javier Baez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the San Diego Padres and Detroit Tigers hit the field at Comerica Park on Sunday, at 12:05 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Peacock

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 92 home runs.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .366 this season.

The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 383 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .298 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 21st in MLB.

Detroit has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.250 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo has been named the starter for the Tigers and will make his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 27-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Royals L 11-10 Away Tarik Skubal Daniel Lynch 7/19/2023 Royals W 3-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Ryan Yarbrough 7/20/2023 Royals W 3-0 Away Michael Lorenzen Zack Greinke 7/21/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Reese Olson Seth Lugo 7/22/2023 Padres L 14-3 Home Matt Manning Jackson Wolf 7/23/2023 Padres - Home Alex Faedo Joe Musgrove 7/24/2023 Giants - Home Tarik Skubal Ross Stripling 7/25/2023 Angels - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Griffin Canning 7/26/2023 Angels - Home Michael Lorenzen Patrick Sandoval 7/27/2023 Angels - Home Reese Olson - 7/28/2023 Marlins - Away Matt Manning Braxton Garrett

