Tigers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 23
Sunday's game features the San Diego Padres (48-51) and the Detroit Tigers (44-54) matching up at Comerica Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 7-5 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 12:05 PM ET on July 23.
The probable starters are Joe Musgrove (9-2) for the Padres and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.
Tigers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, Tigers 6.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Padres vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Padres vs Tigers Player Props
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
- The Tigers have come away with 32 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has come away with a win four times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +195 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.
- Detroit scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (383 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Royals
|L 11-10
|Tarik Skubal vs Daniel Lynch
|July 19
|@ Royals
|W 3-2
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Ryan Yarbrough
|July 20
|@ Royals
|W 3-0
|Michael Lorenzen vs Zack Greinke
|July 21
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Reese Olson vs Seth Lugo
|July 22
|Padres
|L 14-3
|Matt Manning vs Jackson Wolf
|July 23
|Padres
|-
|Alex Faedo vs Joe Musgrove
|July 24
|Giants
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Ross Stripling
|July 25
|Angels
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Griffin Canning
|July 26
|Angels
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 27
|Angels
|-
|Reese Olson vs TBA
|July 28
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matt Manning vs Braxton Garrett
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.