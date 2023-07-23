After batting .278 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 12:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Riley Greene? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 10 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .299.

Greene enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .353 with one homer.

Greene has picked up a hit in 47 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 63), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.6% of his games this season, Greene has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3%.

He has scored in 30 of 63 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .348 AVG .254 .405 OBP .333 .530 SLG .381 11 XBH 9 4 HR 3 11 RBI 11 35/11 K/BB 40/14 3 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings