After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner has an OPS of .716, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .386 this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 36th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging.

In 66 of 90 games this season (73.3%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has gone deep in 6.7% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has had an RBI in 31 games this season (34.4%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38 of 90 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 40 .299 AVG .247 .357 OBP .297 .422 SLG .341 14 XBH 12 5 HR 1 34 RBI 20 25/15 K/BB 28/11 13 SB 7

