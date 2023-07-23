The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert leads Chicago with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .566.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is seventh in slugging.

Robert has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 26.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), with two or more RBI 14 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 48 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 51 .268 AVG .278 .324 OBP .329 .598 SLG .541 26 XBH 27 14 HR 14 26 RBI 31 47/10 K/BB 71/11 1 SB 10

Twins Pitching Rankings