Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert (.512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Twins.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 102 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .566.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 83rd and he is seventh in slugging.
- Robert has picked up a hit in 68.0% of his 97 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 26.8% of his games in 2023, and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 37.1% of his games this season (36 of 97), with two or more RBI 14 times (14.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 16 of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|51
|.268
|AVG
|.278
|.324
|OBP
|.329
|.598
|SLG
|.541
|26
|XBH
|27
|14
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|31
|47/10
|K/BB
|71/11
|1
|SB
|10
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins will send Ober (6-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
