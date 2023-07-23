Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 96 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 30 of 96 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|46
|.233
|AVG
|.261
|.355
|OBP
|.392
|.364
|SLG
|.412
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|16
|55/33
|K/BB
|47/35
|4
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the lefty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
