The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .373.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.

Happ has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 96 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.9% of those games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.3%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Happ has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 30 of 96 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 46 .233 AVG .261 .355 OBP .392 .364 SLG .412 14 XBH 16 4 HR 4 26 RBI 16 55/33 K/BB 47/35 4 SB 4

