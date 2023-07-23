Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is hitting .216 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Sheets has gotten a hit in 35 of 73 games this season (47.9%), including six multi-hit games (8.2%).

He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Sheets has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 games this year (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 39 .184 AVG .243 .263 OBP .314 .287 SLG .421 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 13 22/10 K/BB 18/10 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings