Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .216 with four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Sheets has gotten a hit in 35 of 73 games this season (47.9%), including six multi-hit games (8.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 73), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has picked up an RBI in 21.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (23.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|39
|.184
|AVG
|.243
|.263
|OBP
|.314
|.287
|SLG
|.421
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|13
|22/10
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Twins are sending Ober (6-4) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
