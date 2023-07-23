Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Padres - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .202.
- Haase has gotten a hit in 34 of 72 games this season (47.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (12.5%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (4.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has driven in a run in 14 games this year (19.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this season (23.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.169
|.276
|OBP
|.220
|.358
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|0
|17
|RBI
|6
|34/6
|K/BB
|34/8
|1
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
