Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus -- batting .286 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .211.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 35 of 68 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 68 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Andrus has driven home a run in 11 games this season (16.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 15 games this year (22.1%), including five multi-run games (7.4%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.265
|AVG
|.165
|.342
|OBP
|.243
|.333
|SLG
|.240
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|9
|21/11
|K/BB
|21/10
|4
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Ober gets the start for the Twins, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.74, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
