Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (105 total hits). He has swiped 20 bases.

He's slashed .276/.330/.386 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 41 RBI (81 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .319/.371/.539 on the season.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 19 starts this season.

Montgomery has started 19 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.14), 34th in WHIP (1.229), and 36th in K/9 (8.3).

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 105 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.336/.520 so far this year.

Arenado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 52 walks and 50 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .283/.371/.466 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

