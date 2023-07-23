Nolan Arenado will lead the way for the St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) on Sunday, July 23, when they match up with Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (47-51) at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (+120). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery - STL (6-7, 3.14 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (3-6, 6.05 ERA)

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 22, or 44.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-18 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (39.1%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 11-9 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th Win NL Central +1500 - 3rd

