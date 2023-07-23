Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (47-51) and St. Louis Cardinals (44-55) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on July 23.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-7) against the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (3-6).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 8-1-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Cubs have been victorious in 18, or 39.1%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 11-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (472 total, 4.8 per game).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

