Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Cardinals - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Cody Bellinger (.436 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Cardinals Player Props
|Cubs vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Cardinals Odds
|Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .319.
- Bellinger enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .476 with one homer.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 50 of 67 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 23 times (34.3%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (17.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40.3% of his games this year, Bellinger has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (11.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 40 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|30
|.314
|AVG
|.325
|.368
|OBP
|.375
|.543
|SLG
|.535
|18
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|23
|RBI
|18
|25/11
|K/BB
|22/11
|6
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 95 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Montgomery (6-7 with a 3.14 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 10th, 1.229 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 36th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.