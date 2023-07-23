Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .467 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the mound, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .353 this season while batting .289 with 33 walks and 48 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Benintendi has had a hit in 70 of 89 games this year (78.7%), including multiple hits 26 times (29.2%).

He has homered in two of 89 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Benintendi has driven in a run in 23 games this season (25.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (43.8%), including six games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 49 .315 AVG .269 .383 OBP .330 .403 SLG .363 13 XBH 14 0 HR 2 9 RBI 20 28/16 K/BB 28/17 5 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings