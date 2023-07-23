The Detroit Tigers, including Akil Baddoo (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

  • Baddoo has eight doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while hitting .218.
  • Baddoo has gotten at least one hit in 46.6% of his games this season (27 of 58), with multiple hits nine times (15.5%).
  • Looking at the 58 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (6.9%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Baddoo has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those games (5.2%).
  • He has scored in 20 of 58 games so far this season.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 29
.229 AVG .207
.289 OBP .352
.337 SLG .333
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
7 RBI 12
22/7 K/BB 24/20
2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Padres are sending Musgrove (9-2) out for his 16th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
  • In 15 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 3.16 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
