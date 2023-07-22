Zack Short, with an on-base percentage of .148 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the San Diego Padres, on July 22 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .197 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 38.5% of his games this year (20 of 52), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (7.7%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023 (four of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Short has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (19.2%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (11.5%).

He has scored at least once nine times this season (17.3%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 21 .228 AVG .151 .279 OBP .250 .367 SLG .245 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 13 RBI 5 21/6 K/BB 16/7 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings