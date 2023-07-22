The Chicago White Sox will look to Andrew Benintendi for continued success at the plate when they square off against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Target Field.

The Twins are -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+125). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the White Sox and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The White Sox have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have come away with 21 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 7-14 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Chicago have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 43 of 98 chances this season.

The White Sox are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-25 20-33 18-24 23-33 29-42 12-15

